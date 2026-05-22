Journalist from the "Off Air" platform Nikolay Staykov made a sharp dissection of the affair surrounding Petyo Petrov. On the air of NOVA, he revealed drastic discrepancies in the documents in the case and asked the institutions directly how material evidence worth millions of euros evaporated from the safes of the state prosecution.

Staykov focused on the most controversial element in the case - the fate of the seized gold and cash. He recalled that the initial loud announcements by the prosecutor's office reported a dismantled criminal group and the seizure of approximately 35 kilograms of gold worth a total of over 2 million euros (4 million leva before the adoption of the euro).

Subsequently, however, along the way, these amounts evaporated dramatically. First, they drop to just over 500 thousand euros, and in the final court decisions, estimates of only 50 thousand euros appear.

"I didn't know that gold had such properties - to evaporate", the journalist commented, emphasizing the absurdity of storing physical evidence. According to him, the initial footage, presented as a heavy blow against the mafia, today looks like an illusion.

The guest was categorical regarding institutional responsibility. He described the processes surrounding the case as a total abuse and mafia-like transformation of the judicial system.

"Fabricated invoices, contracts and documents were used, which were then legitimized in the trial," said Staykov. He rhetorically asked how it was possible for such forgeries to pass through all levels of control without anyone suffering a real sanction.

The conversation also highlighted specific magistrates who had monitored the pre-trial proceedings. Staykov recalled the names of prosecutors Dimitar Frantisek Petrov and Kiril Peychinov, who subsequently quietly disappeared from the public debate. "Where are the people who turned a blind eye to the obviously false documents?", the analyst asked.

A key emphasis in the analysis was the testimony of businessman Iliya Zlatanov. His account describes a lightning-fast series of accusations, searches and seizures that began immediately after he entered an office associated with the circle surrounding the Five Euro.

"He talks about the magic carpet – the moment you step there, the whole procedure starts happening", Staykov summarized. The existence of the recordings proves the functioning of parallel structures that control the course of official investigations.

The journalist expressed sharp disappointment at the refusal of the political class to create a parliamentary commission to investigate the case. According to him, this act is a clear signal of ongoing dependencies at the highest level. "The circle around the Eight Dwarfs is much larger and continues to function", concluded Nikolay Staykov.