Important news in FAKTI on 22.05.2026

Rumen Radev cut off: There is no point in a tribunal against Putin - Russia has not capitulated, he is not captured

"Bulgaria has always been part of the common European decisions, of the common foreign and security policy of the EU. Bulgaria has the right to its own opinion on these issues. My opinion is that such a military tribunal has an effect when a country is defeated, capitulated, its leader is captured and put on trial. These conditions do not currently exist and are unlikely to exist."

"Vazrajdane": US planes to leave Sofia Airport

Tensions over the issue of US tanker planes at Sofia Airport have sparked a parliamentary clash between representatives of “Vazrajdane“ and Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov. The occasion – the deadline for the stay of American military vehicles, which expires on May 31, and the question of whether the Ministry of Defense will allow its extension.

APS: Ahmed Dogan's signature for "TPP Varna" was forged

The signature of the honorary chairman of the MRF, Ahmed Dogan, was forged in order to illegally seize his property, income and majority shares in commercial companies. This was reported by the press center of the "Alliance for Rights and Freedoms" (APS) through an official letter to the media, prepared by lawyer Veska Voleva.

The complex of the mayor's family of Blagomir Kocev in Varna is on fire

The police in Varna are investigating the causes of a midnight fire that broke out in the "Horizont" complex, owned by the family of the city's mayor Blagomir Kocev, reports the Bulgarian National Radio.

Lyuben Dilov-sin came out of a coma

The writer, journalist and GERB MP Lyuben Dilov will be transported to Bulgaria after suffered a severe heart attack during his stay in Rome, reports "24 hours". The politician's condition has now stabilized, but remains risky, and his rehabilitation will continue under the supervision of domestic specialists.

Rumen Ovcharov: The results of Specov's management at "Lukoil" are catastrophic

Former Minister of Economy and Energy Rumen Ovcharov sharply criticized the state's actions towards the "Lukoil Neftokhim" refinery and the government's financial policy. In an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio, he stated that the country is suffering serious economic damage due to incompetent governance and warned of the risks of resorting to international arbitration.

The Foreign Ministers of Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia discussed regional connectivity

Within the framework of the NATO Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Helsingborg, Sweden, Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova spoke with her counterpart from the Republic of North Macedonia Timcho Mucunski, the press center of the Foreign Ministry announced.

Journalists: DARA reminded Radev that the protests expect real changes

„We want real changes“, said the people from the square. Then Prime Minister Rumen Radev seemed to ride the wave of the protests. During his meeting with him today, DARA seemed to represent the more authentic protesters, commented journalist Vesselin Stoynev in the show „Face to Face“ on bTV.

Nikolai Popov: New river with a “waterfall” on the Pleven-Lovech road VIDEO

New river with a “waterfall” on the Pleven-Lovech road.

Several accidents blocked “Trakia”, there are kilometer-long traffic jams PHOTOS + VIDEO

Several accidents hindered traffic on the “Trakia” on Friday.

Minister Valchev: We can change the small matura so that it does not stress students

We will analyze the national external assessment at the end of the fourth grade, the forms in which it takes place, and it is possible to propose necessary changes so that it does not have a stressful effect on the entire system and on students. This was said by the Minister of Education and Science, Prof. Georgi Valchev, in response to a parliamentary question from MP Petar Petrov from “Vazrazhdane“.

Rosen Petrov: Do you know what the “Ivanov Reaction“ is? Here's how a Bulgarian helped make life-saving drugs quickly and cheaply

Do you know what the “Ivanov Reaction“ is? It is described in the most prestigious chemistry textbooks and is considered a fundamental discovery. The scientific explanation is that it is a method for obtaining organic beta-hydroxy acids by interacting “Ivanov's reagents“ with aldehydes or ketones. And to me it sounds, figuratively speaking, like "Chinese". And is this reaction important for our daily lives? And who is this Ivanov, actually? Could he be some famous Russian chemist? No, he is not from Moscow or St. Petersburg, but from the village of Makotsevo, Sofia Region, and his full name is Dimitar Ivanov Popov – founder of the Bulgarian school of organic chemistry, professor and academician.

Milotinova: We are sending questionnaires to municipalities to choose a city for „Eurovision 2027“

I am extremely grateful for the support I receive for the next hosting of „Eurovision 2027“. This was said by the Director General of BNT Milena Milotinova.

Rumen Radev to Dara: The big victory at "Eurovision" is personally yours and your team's

Prime Minister Rumen Radev welcomes the singer Dara to the Council of Ministers on the occasion of her success at the "Eurovision" contest.

KZP closes SPA complexes and hotels without a license

After inspections in various settlements in the country, KZP inspectors have identified cases of providing tourist services without the necessary categorization, lack of valid certificates of activity, as well as misleading claims about providing non-existent amenities, the commission announced.

And again: Thousands of children remain outside the classification for nurseries and kindergartens

Vasil Terziev launched the classification for kindergartens and nurseries in Sofia. 11,746 children are classified for 2026 for admission to nurseries and kindergartens in Sofia. 298 places are not enough for group I in kindergartens. For nursery groups, the shortage is 5,400 places, BNT reported.

Rumen Radev: The cases of the Euro and the Notary must be unraveled

There is an acute deficit of justice everywhere. The case of Petyo Petrov – The Euro is not the first in which citizens are extremely disappointed with the judicial system. Unfortunately, nothing has been done so far either in this case or in the case of Martin Bozanov – The Notary. These cases have not moved over the years, and they must be unraveled. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev in response to journalistic questions in parliament.

Slavi Trifonov: Eurovision has already been held in Bulgaria, there will be no significant problem

Along with all this noise about the Eurovision victory and the huge number of people who are quite unprepared, I want to remind you of something. Eurovision has already been held in Bulgaria in 2015 - yes, the Junior Eurovision, but the system is the same. The rights owners are the same, the teams that work are the same, the way the event is implemented is the same. Slavi Trifonov recalled this on Facebook and added:

Rashkov: The way in which the Bulgarian European Prosecutor is being determined is in Borisov's manner "You chose him"

I would like to remind you that the way in which the Bulgarian European Prosecutor in the person of Teodora Georgieva is being determined is in Borisov's manner, who became known in the public space with the remark "You chose him". This was stated by MP Boyko Rashkov to journalists, quoted by "Focus".

MAF: Control of "Kapitan Andreevo" is among our main priorities

The Ministry of Agriculture and Food categorically states that control is among the main priorities of the institution, which also includes the "Kapitan Andreevo" Border Checkpoint. This was announced by the institution to Nova TV.