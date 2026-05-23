All celebrations in Apriltsi on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the April Uprising have been canceled

All celebrations in Apriltsi on the occasion of the 150th anniversary of the Novoselsko Uprising - an episode of the April Uprising - are canceled, the mayor of the Apriltsi municipality, Eng. Tihomir Kukenski, told BTA.

The reason is local floods caused by rivers that overflowed their banks as a result of heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours. The situation is critical and, given the safety of the residents and guests of the Staro Palna town, the program must be canceled, the mayor added.

President Iliyana Yotova was also supposed to participate in today's celebrations.

There are several problem areas in Apriltsi. The Vidima River, near the “Black Monument“, overflowed due to heavy rainfall. At the moment, the river has already returned to its bed and the situation is gradually returning to normal.

The situation in front of the school in the Novo Selo district remains critical, where a ravine has dragged dry trees and branches, clogged a drain, and the water has overflowed the road and washed away part of the roadway.

The situation was also serious at the confluence of the Ostreshka River with the river coming from the Marisnitsa hamlet. According to information from local residents, several houses were flooded there. A woman was blocked in her home, with the water in the room reaching her armpits, and she was holding on to a table to avoid being swept away by the current.