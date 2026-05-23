Yantra has come out of its trough! A state of emergency has been declared in Gabrovo and Veliko Tarnovo due to torrentia

The Municipality of Gabrovo has declared a state of emergency for part of the territory of the municipality due to torrential rainfall. This was announced by the municipal administration.

The measure covers areas around river beds, their tributaries, ravines and adjacent areas. The state of emergency comes into effect from 00:00 on May 23 and will remain in force until the need no longer exists.

The intense rainfall has already caused damage in the area of \u200b\u200bCherni Lom Street and the \u200b\u200bLyubovo District, the Municipality indicates.

The Municipal Flood Protection Plan has been implemented. Teams are patrolling the critical sections and monitoring the risk zones.

The level of the Yantra River in the area of \u200b\u200bIvan Kalpazanov Street and \u200b\u200bKapitan Dyado Nikola Street has risen critically. The municipality warns citizens not to approach the riverbed and to follow the instructions of the institutions.

A warning has been issued for the affected areas through the BG-Alert system. The municipal administration indicates that additional information is expected.

Due to the continuing heavy rainfall and the significantly deteriorated weather conditions, \u200b\u200bHemus Blvd. and \u200b\u200bStoletov Blvd. in Gabrovo were temporarily closed on the night of May 22-23.

The Yantra River overflowed its bed in the area of \u200b\u200bthe "Radichevets" district in Gabrovo due to torrential rain.

The BG-Alert system has been activated in Gabrovo due to torrential rain, the Municipality informed. The message on behalf of the Mayor of Gabrovo contains a warning that in the area of ul. "Kapitan Dyado Nikola" and ul. "Ivan Kalpazanov" the level of the Yantra River has risen dangerously and citizens are urged not to approach the riverbed.

We are declaring a state of emergency for Veliko Tarnovo and the municipality, wrote the Mayor of Veliko Tarnovo Daniel Panov on his Facebook page.



He points out that over 80 liters per square meter of rain fell in 40 minutes. No sewer system can handle such a volume, Panov notes, adding that more rain fell in minutes than in a whole month.



There hasn't been a similar flood since 2014 - then it rained for several hours, now all the water has poured out in a little over half an hour, he also writes.



The mayor informed that the work of the drainage teams continues. There are flooded ground floors in Prisovo and Debelets.



Currently, Yantra is 3 meters below the critical values, but a lot of water is coming from Gabrovo and Dryanovo, Panov also reports, adding that there is a risk of flooding the lowest parts of Veliko Tarnovo and Debelets. At the moment, there is no need for evacuation, the mayor of Veliko Tarnovo indicates.