After the fatal incident near the “Rudnichar“ hut, in which a man lost his life after an alleged bear attack, experts urged tourists to be careful in the mountains.

On the air of "Wake up" Alexander Dutsov, senior expert "Species Conservation" at WWF Bulgaria explained that such cases are extremely rare, and wild animals usually avoid encounters with people.

„We recently conducted a study on such incidents between people and bears, and the interesting thing is that in all cases it was people who were walking alone in the mountains, were quiet and surprised the animal”, he said.

Dutsov pointed out that people should not worry, because large groups drive away wild animals.

„People who want to walk alone in the mountains should take some kind of device that makes a sound and not wear headphones, because they will not hear if the animal warns them of its presence”, he explained.