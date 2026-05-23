Evacuation in Sevlievo

They are evacuating “Kraibrezhna“ street and neighboring streets in Sevlievo. A state of emergency has been declared in the Gabrovo region.

Due to the heavy rain, the river level rose this night and flooded the urban area along “Kraibrezhna“ street and neighboring streets in the northern part of the town of Sevlievo.

In places, the water reaches 1.20 m. The water supply has been suspended, as well as the electricity supply to the villages.

In the Municipality of Sevlievo, together with the police and the RS PBZN, the evacuation of the population has begun.

The Regional Governor of Gabrovo Region has been informed and a state of emergency is expected to be declared.

„Citizens who are able to do so are asked to leave their homes immediately or call for help by phone“, the Municipality of Sevlievo calls.

Volunteers are being recruited to help build dikes along the riverbed.