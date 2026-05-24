DARA asked the Minister of Culture to create a House of Artists. Evtim Miloshev said that this is a “brilliant idea“.

“This is a very serious commitment. The idea is very positive. She has seen it around the world, it is not a selfish or extravagant solution“, said Miloshev.

“What I saw as a quality and meaning is that she should be a patron, because she currently enjoys great trust from young people. That's why it's a good concept," said the Minister of Culture, adding that the real work is yet to come.

According to him, reforms are needed in all spheres of culture, but there must be consensus and consistency.

"Abrupt movements in culture are not desired. Reforms should not happen spontaneously. The important thing is that there is a will for them," Miloshev explained.