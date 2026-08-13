A partial state of emergency has been introduced in the area of the explosion near Belitsa

A partial state of emergency is being introduced within a 500-meter radius of a wooded area from the site of "EMKO" OOD near the village of Belitsa, located in the land of the village of Stanchov Han, in order to ensure complete safety, guarantee the health of people, clear the area by the Land Forces and prevent outsiders from entering.

This was announced by the mayor of Tryavna Dencho Minev on his Facebook profile. The order is valid for a period of 7 days, unless circumstances require an extension in accordance with the law or termination before this period.

The measures are being taken so that the military can thoroughly inspect for remaining unexploded ordnance and scattered metal debris and to be completely sure that there will be no subsequent incident in the area. No populated areas will be affected. Only teams from the Ministry of Interior, the Ministry of Defense and the PBZN are allowed in the zone.

This was taken as a general decision during the third crisis headquarters, which was held in the Municipality of Tryavna.

It was attended by the Deputy Regional Governor of Gabrovo Region Andrey Nikolov, representatives of the municipal administration, the Chairperson of the Municipal Council of Tryavna Ms. Zlatka Doneva-Tsaneva, the Mayor of Plachkovtsi City Hall Mr. Borislav Borisov, the Head of "Enego-Pro", Tryavna District Mr. Tihomir Dimov, the Head of "ViK", Tryavna District Mr. Milodrag Bizhev, Ms. Petya Shandrova - representative of the RIA, the Director of the Separate Production "EMKO" Eng. Slavcho Dimiev, the Director of the RDPBZN-Gabrovo Commissioner Plamen Genchev, the Director of the OD of the Ministry of Internal Affairs-Gabrovo Senior Commissioner Iliyan Ivanov, the Head of the RSPBZN-Tryavna Chief Inspector Stoyan Stoyanov and the Head of the RU of the Ministry of Internal Affairs-Tryavna Chief Inspector Plamen Ivanov.

Monitoring of the perimeter continues to be carried out around the clock by teams of the RDPBZN-Gabrovo and with the help of a drone in hard-to-reach places. At the moment, there are no smoldering fires and the spread of a forest fire.

In order to promptly and massively notify the population, citizens and tourists passing through the endangered area, I assign the Municipal Headquarters together with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the GDPBZN and the Regional Governor to activate the national early warning system BG-ALERT if necessary.

There are no settlements without electricity and water supply. The roads are open to traffic for all vehicles. There are no deviations in the indicators of atmospheric air quality and monitoring of the standards in Plachkovtsi continues from the mobile station of the Executive Agency for the Environment located on site.

The director of the separate production, Eng. Dimiev, assured that there is no pollution of the environment, the disposal of ammunition is being carried out in a controlled manner and thanked for the efforts of all involved institutions, given the incident that occurred. He himself emphasized that the actions are being carried out in an extremely coordinated and timely manner.