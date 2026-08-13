Georgi Kandev proposed measures against the radicalization of young people

Who is responsible for the radicalization of young people? Georgi Kandev asked this question on his social network profile.

"In the midst of political squabbles, everyone forgets one thing. Prevention is the most important thing!", warns the former Secretary General of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"I want to pay special attention to the role of the inspectors for child crime at the regional departments of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as well as my colleagues at the regional directorates and at the General Directorate of the "National Police" working on the line," he commented.

At the national meetings after the elections, as Acting Secretary General, I set tasks to activate their work, recalls Kandev. Their task is to be active in working with school principals, teachers and counselors, as well as with local social service structures in the introduction and implementation of programs for early recognition of dangerous behavior.

In addition, according to him, they must respond to signals to the Ministry of Interior from parents who see a dangerous change in their children but cannot cope on their own, to seek anticipatory information about worrying behavior, about the use and distribution of drugs by children, about everything that indicates a problem.

"However, in order for inspectors to do their job, they first need support. The kind that teachers, social workers, and everyone involved in the problem of child and youth crime need. These are resources, capacity, an entire state policy that works for prevention," Georgi Kandev is convinced.

This is the state's obligation.