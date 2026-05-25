Day of mourning in Blagoevgrad for the death of the 16-year-old girl

The mayor of Blagoevgrad declared May 25 a day of mourning in connection with the tragic incident in which a 16-year-old girl died, and her peer is in serious condition and in danger of life.

All solemn events in the municipality are canceled, and where this is impossible, the events will begin with a minute of silence.

The mayor of Blagoevgrad Metodi Baykushev expresses his sincere condolences to the family, relatives and everyone affected by the tragedy.

Shortly after midnight on May 24, a 16-year-old girl was found dead in front of a residential building on the central street in the "Strumsko" neighborhood, a 16-year-old was also found in the back of the building a little later boy with serious injuries.

From the police investigation so far, it is known that four young people were celebrating in an apartment on the fifth floor, and according to unconfirmed information, one of them, who is a student and lives in the apartment, ordered a strong drug over the Internet, causing strong emotions and hallucinations. He himself was in an inadequate state. The student and another high school student are detained by the police.

The versions that investigators are working on are suicide, an accident or external interference.

On the first day of school, psychologists entered the high school where the deceased girl and her boyfriend studied.