Weather today, forecast for Monday, May 25: Sunny before noon, cumulus clouds with rare precipitation until the evening

It will be mostly sunny before noon. Cumulus clouds will develop around and after noon, but only in isolated places, mainly in mountainous areas, will there be short-term rain.

The wind will be weak from the north-northwest, in Eastern Bulgaria to moderate from the north-northeast. Maximum temperatures in most places will be between 22° and 27°, in Sofia – around 24°.

Over the Black Sea Coast before noon it will be mostly sunny. Around and after noon cumulus clouds will develop, but there will be no precipitation. There will be a moderate wind from the north-northeast, after noon a weak one from the east-southeast. Maximum temperatures will be between 21°C and 23°C. Sea water temperature is 16°C-17°C. Sea swell will be around 2 points.

Over the mountains before noon it will be mostly sunny. Around and after noon cumulus clouds will develop, but only in places, mainly in the Stara Planina and the Rila-Rhodope massif, there will be short-term rain. Moderate and strong winds will blow from the north-northeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 15°, at 2000 meters - around 8°.

On Tuesday and Wednesday sunny weather will prevail with temporary increases in cloudiness over the eastern and mountainous regions, but only in isolated places will it rain and thunder. A light to moderate wind will blow from the north-northwest. Maximum temperatures will be between 24° and 29°.

On Wednesday later during the day and at night against Thursday, cool air will invade with a moderate northwest wind. Cumulonimbus clouds will develop along the line of the passing cold atmospheric front and in many places in Northern and Eastern Bulgaria there will be short-term precipitation, accompanied by thunderstorms; there will also be conditions for hail.