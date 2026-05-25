Three ministers to inspect damaged water main in Sevlievo

On Monday, the Ministers of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov, of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova and of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski will inspect the progress in the restoration of the damaged western water main branch for Sevlievo.

This was reported by the press center of the Council of Ministers.

The facility was interrupted by the increased level of the Vidima River due to heavy rainfall on Saturday, with a section of 87 meters long being torn off.

The supply water main supplies the town of Sevlievo and the villages of Sennik, Dushevo, Kormyansko, Rahovtsi, Petko Slaveykov and Hirevo. Due to its rupture, the water supply to the settlements is currently interrupted. To supply the population with water, an organization has been made to place water carriers with drinking water. Bottled mineral water from the state reserve is also provided.