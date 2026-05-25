Police are searching for a missing woman from Shumen

The Regional Directorate (RD) of the Ministry of Interior in Shumen is searching for Anka Ivanova Ilieva, 64, who lives in the village of Izbul, Novi Pazar municipality, at the request of her relatives, announced the spokesperson for the RD of the Ministry of Interior - Shumen Asya Yordanova, quoted by dariknews.bg.

Ilieva has been missing since the early hours (around 02:00) of May 24. She was last seen by her sister. According to her relatives, Ilieva was wearing blue jeans, a green vest and a blue headscarf. She is short, has a slim build and brown eyes. About ten days ago, she also left their home and settled in the village of Zlatna Niva.

The police are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to call 112 or 054-800588.