Minister Shishkov: The deadline for the repair of the Vidin - Vratsa road is 40 days

I hope the builders will keep their commitment to complete the repair of the Vidin - Vratsa road and to travel better on it. This was said by the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov. Today he inspected the start of the repair activities on nearly 57 km of the first-class road I-1 Vidin - Vratsa on the territory of the districts of Vidin, Montana and Vratsa and made a commitment to more inspections along the route. Travel will be very good when we design and build the four-lane road, which is also currently our focus to start as soon as possible, the regional minister also said.

Ivan Shishkov drew attention to the fact that there are certain bypass routes – through Krivodol and through Archar, and the builder will be able to work calmly and there will be no difficulties in traffic during the current repair of the route, the condition of which he currently described as a disgrace. During its implementation, the top layer of the asphalt pavement will be replaced. If we had not stopped traffic and had carried out repairs with traffic, neither the repair would have been of high quality nor would it have been on time, we would have made traffic infinitely more difficult, he also said. The section from Montana to Vidin will also be repaired, the minister said.

In response to a question from the media about started but unfinished repair activities on individual road routes, Arch. Shishkov said that an order has been issued for the work in the sections with removed asphalt to be completed as soon as possible. Work is about to begin in a different way, and an analysis of the implementation in different parts of the country is currently being carried out, he indicated. And he reminded that the republican roads in Northwestern Bulgaria are in the worst condition. Part of the problem is that the road network is extremely busy, due to the lack of the necessary highways to handle the traffic, and this leads to a large depreciation of the remaining roads.

The state has not been able to design its highways for 15 years. Now we will have to try to design all the highways in 2 years and give a head start to their construction. We have not forgotten about the tunnel under Petrohan, which is important for the residents of Montana and Vidin, said Minister Shishkov. It makes the most sense to invest in the construction of highways that can handle the heavy traffic, he said. He added that the Northwest deserves much more, reminding that a commitment to this was made during the election campaign. Now we are working to pay special attention to this entire region in terms of infrastructure development and for this infrastructure to turn into an economic boom, said the arch. Shishkov.

The minister was categorical that the construction of the tunnel under Petrohan is not a chimera and no matter how difficult the terrain is, a project can be made. A concession or public-private partnership will be sought. We cannot afford to pay from the state budget, but we can make it happen. And that is why we will do exactly that, Shishkov also said.

„About the Mezdra - Botevgrad road, the builders are going to have a very difficult conversation with me, not me with the builders, but the builders with me. Because I remember very well that in the last days, when I was a regional minister, I approved amendments to detailed development plans because of some crazy planning“, the minister said. And he explained that a change in the project was necessary for the roundabouts initially planned in it at one level. „This once led to an increase in the cost of a site for which he initially had some estimates. "Second time, it gives the builder the opportunity to extend the term indefinitely, because it turned out that the state, when it gave him the opportunity to build, was not ready," said arch. Shishkov. He was categorical that the state is already in place. Therefore, the terms and the increase in cost will be clearly specified, and money will not be given away simply because someone wants it.

The regional minister reminded of the problems with the development plans for the Montana - Ruzhintsi section. He described the work on the site as negligence, because in order to have a protocol for opening a construction site and a protocol for stopping construction, an advance payment of 1/3 of the value was given to the contractor. “The builders are citizens of Bulgaria. If they would be so kind as to build a one-third advance payment, then we will comment on money. You cannot constantly ask the state. The state cannot be a donor for 10 people in Bulgaria“, said Minister Shishkov. He added that an analysis will show who were the excellent people in receiving funds for large infrastructure projects and who was benefited. “On December 15, when the people overthrew the last regular cabinet, a decision was voted on to index the advances. Now do you understand why they don't want to build Montana - Ruzhintsi? Because they wanted to rob us twice. It won't happen. “, he was categorical. and explained that the Botevgrad - Mezdra route is not being built in-house and separate talks are being held for it. The principle of payment under the contracts for current repair and maintenance of the roads is also different.

The inspection carried out today by Minister Ivan Shishkov was also attended by the MPs from “Progressive Bulgaria“ Georgi Mitov and Stella Ilieva.