The state of emergency in Gabrovo has been lifted, the cleanup continues

The regional governor of Gabrovo has lifted the state of emergency in the region. His order came into effect today at 5:00 p.m.

The most critical situation in terms of infrastructure remains for the municipality of Dryanovo, where activities to restore and secure the affected sites continue.

In addition to the compensation from the state budget, the municipalities of Dryanovo and Sevlievo also plan to provide aid from the municipal budgets. Donations are also being collected in the municipality of Sevlievo after coordination with the department of “Health and Social Activities“ by phone: 0675 396 216.

Earlier today, the body of 55-year-old Georgi Karapenev from Gabrovo, who was missing after the floods in the Sevlievo region, was found.

The search operation involved officers from the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Gabrovo, the regional departments in Gabrovo and Sevlievo, as well as teams from the Regional Directorate for “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ in Gabrovo. A drone was also used to survey the area.

The man's body was found approximately four kilometers from the place where he was last seen. An inspection is being carried out at the scene.

Dozens of volunteers and locals continue to clear mud, branches and garbage in Dryanovo.

BGNES recalls that due to the heavy rainfall on May 22 and 23, the situation in Gabrovo region was complicated, with the regional governor declaring a state of emergency. The flood caused serious damage to dozens of houses. The stadium in Dryanovo was flooded, there is also water in the Sports Hall, and damage was also caused to the Kolyu Ficheto bridge in the city.

Locals expect help from the state to deal with the consequences.

Unfortunately, nothing can be done against nature, they comment in Dryanovo, while intensive work is underway to clean up mud and silt.

On Monday, three ministers arrived in Sevlievo - of regional development, social policy and agriculture.

Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova announced that the maximum amount of allowable assistance that people can receive from the MLSP is nearly 4,000 euros.

"The funds can reach people extremely quickly - the moment the documents for receiving them are approved", said Efremova. She explained that as a first step, the victims can receive a one-time aid of 1,171 euros from the Social Assistance Agency, after which they will be granted additional support of 1,500 euros. The affected households are also entitled to up to 1,300 euros from the “Social Protection“ Fund to replace destroyed electrical appliances and equipment.

The critical situation in Sevlievo has normalized after the floods, and yesterday the main water supply with drinking water was also launched, which will supply the city and surrounding villages. Because of the incoming water, the water supply and part of the city's treatment plant were washed away.