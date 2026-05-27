The National Assembly is discussing an increase in minimum pensions from July 1 and changes in the oil sector

Two bills are being considered in the National Assembly. The deputies will vote on the proposal of "Progressive Bulgaria" to update minimum pensions by 7.8% from July 1, BNT reports.



This is necessary because they remain outside the scope of the extended budget and concern about 800 thousand pensioners. The proposal provides that from July 1, the minimum pension for insurance length of service and age will become 347 euros.

The parliament's program also includes consideration of proposals for changes to the Law on the Administrative Regulation of Activities Related to Oil and Petroleum Products. It is planned to strengthen state control over the activities of the special manager related to critical infrastructure.