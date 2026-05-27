Anna Bodakova: Sarafov is once again supposedly leaving, but remains in his capacity as an investigator

I believe that age is not a criterion for how much work someone does, so I do not feel age as a disadvantage or an advantage. This was said in the program "Face to Face" on BTV by the MP from "Democratic Bulgaria" Anna Bodakova, who is the youngest member of parliament in parliament.

The protests from the end of last year carried a sincere desire to change the "Borisov-Peevski" model, but this rhetoric in parliament seems to have started to subside, she said.

Today, Sarafov is once again supposedly leaving, but remains in his capacity as an investigator. We did not vote for less Sarafov. In the same way, with a peace agreement, Pepi Evroto was also released. We do not focus on the personality. We proposed that the statute of limitations for disciplinary proceedings be increased to two years and that a person cannot resign when he is the subject of disciplinary proceedings, but be dismissed, Bodakova pointed out.

There must be new rules for the Supreme Judicial Council so that such cases are not allowed anymore. Whatever assumptions of abuses there may be about Sarafov, he is a person, the question is to have such a judicial system that does not allow such individuals. From "Democratic Bulgaria" during its election campaign and at the beginning of the new parliament, we stated that we would be a constructive opposition – we will have our own proposals for changing the Supreme Judicial Council and we will support when the ruling majority acts in the right direction, the deputy from the DB noted.

At the moment we are trying to give the ruling party some time, although with the changes in the rules of the National Assembly, for example, there are many problems, such as the fact that the Demographic Policy Committee, which deals with such an important issue for society, will no longer be independent, but will become part of the Labor and Social Policy Committee. Also today, during the legal committee, the hearing of Teodora Georgieva in connection with the case of her election as Bulgarian European Prosecutor was rejected on the grounds that there was no plenary time. In addition to the votes of "Progressive Bulgaria", the proposal was rejected with the votes of GERB and DPS. After all these changes in the rules, which shorten the plenary time, shorten procedures, maybe it would be good to start working a little longer, emphasized Anna Bodakova.

She expressed doubt in the assurances of the government, which came after a sharp reaction, that the budget for culture would not be reduced.

Money for culture is indeed decreasing, which is a huge problem. We will monitor extremely carefully both the budget for culture and the state budget and the question of how exactly the money is distributed. Our complaints remain and we will raise them again. Recently, Culture has put us on the world stage, for example, with what Dara and Rene Karabash have achieved. Culture cannot be the last thing on our minds, it also reflects on all other sectors.