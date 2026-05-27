The National Assembly rejected a hearing of the Minister of Justice on two Ukrainian servicemen detained on charges of e

“Vazrazhdane” submitted a request for a hearing of the Minister of Justice from “Progressive Bulgaria” on the basis of Art. 111, para. 1 and 2 of the Rules of Procedure for the Organization and Activities of the National Assembly.

The need for its holding was argued by the submitters with the topic set: Ensuring the security of Bulgarian citizens on the territory of the Republic of Bulgaria, measures to prevent sabotage of sites of strategic importance for the national security of Bulgaria and ensuring the independence of the Bulgarian justice system in the cases of foreigners and protection from interference by the relevant foreign state.

In their reasons, the submitters indicated that in January of this year, Ukrainian former military men Olegsii Timofeev and Roman Zozulya were detained on charges of espionage near a military site in Bulgaria. Arrays of secret data and precise coordinates of the compressor station “Rasovo“ near Montana, which serves to increase the pressure along the route of “Balkan Stream“, as well as full technical characteristics and the exact location of three gas turbocompressor units in Bulgaria, were found in their possession. Timofeev and Zozulya were inspecting sensitive points on the route of the “Balkan Stream“ gas pipeline.

The arrests of the two Ukrainian citizens were kept completely secret for 2 months, when the court classified the case due to a threat to national security. Timofeev and Zozulya, who officially live in Spain, entered our country at the end of 2025. Although the defense presents them as war invalids and TV parts dealers, the charges are under Chapter One of the Criminal Code - crimes against the republic.

Olegsiy Timofeev is a lieutenant, head of the “Unmanned Systems“ department in the Ukrainian Army (AFU), who is retired due to injury. Roman Zozulya served in the airborne assault troops of the AFU, and was also retired due to injury. Timofeev lives in Spain with his family. He has been issued a temporary residence and work permit. Zozulya also lives in Spain, and both are in the province of Alicante, the city of Guardamar del Segura.

"On the third month of their detention, a change of detention is requested for health reasons, which they obviously did not have while traveling in Europe and touring the gas pipeline route", the importing party emphasizes..

From "Vazrazhdane" noted, "that according to media reports, the case also caused diplomatic tension, with rumors circulating in diplomatic circles in our country that Ukrainian Ambassador Olesya Ilashchuk pressured Acting Prime Minister Andriy Gyurov over the espionage case against the two arrested Ukrainians and lobbied for the detainees, denying that Kiev had targeted the route that brings Bulgaria 100 million euros a year".

"In connection with the above, in view of the security of Bulgarian citizens, we believe that many questions related to these terrorists must be answered," the petitioner insists.

And he asked: "Are the two Ukrainian assassins in Bulgaria or have they already been released? Was there any interference on the part of representatives of the Ukrainian state in this case? Has there been and is there still pressure on the Bulgarian authorities and what does this pressure consist of?"

Only “Vazrazhdane” supported their request for a hearing, the other parties - PB, GERB, PP, DB and DPS voted against or “Abstained.”