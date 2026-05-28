„You help protect NATO's eastern flank. When it comes to the Black Sea, which is of key importance for NATO lines, Bulgaria plays a key role. In Bulgaria, you host land forces that I have had the opportunity to visit, and it is very impressive“, with these words Mark Rutte addressed Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev met in Brussels with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Rutte noted that Bulgaria is also active outside NATO, emphasizing the delivery of important contributions as a key cadre. “After that, of course, Bulgaria also reached 2% and is on its way to reaching 5% for spending on commitments, which is as important as the defense industry“, he added.

Mark Rutte emphasized that this helps and strengthens NATO lines. He also turned to Radev that Bulgaria is important. “Personally, I am very happy that you are here, because we have been wonderful friends for many years in different roles“, Rutte told Radev, quoted by "Nova TV".

After that, Rumen Radev will also meet with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the President of the European Council Antonio Costa, the government press service announced.

The Prime Minister arrived yesterday on a visit to Paris and talked with the President of France Emmanuel Macron. Europe is late in its efforts to start negotiations with Russia and must very quickly reassess its strategy and approach to this conflict, Radev told journalists before his meeting with the French president.

Later in the day, Rumen Radev traveled to Brussels, where he met with his Belgian counterpart Bart de Wever.

The Bulgarian delegation for the visits to Paris and Brussels includes Deputy Prime Ministers Alexander Pulev, Ivo Hristov and Atanas Pekanov, as well as the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Defense - Velislava Petrova and Dimitar Stoyanov.