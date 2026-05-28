"Progressive Bulgaria": The Minister of Finance will determine the salaries of MPs every year. There will be no increase every three months

The PB will make concessions at today's debate on the rules of parliament. The Minister of Finance will determine the salaries of MPs every year. There will be no increase every three months, Stefan Belchev from "Progressive Bulgaria" revealed to "This Morning" on bTV.

"There will be developments on the topic of MP salaries. We are discussing that the Minister of Finance should determine the salaries of MPs every year in the state budget law. With this proposal, we will "nail" salaries at one level."

We recall that the basic MP salary is 4,236 euros.

The accounts at the Ministry of Finance continue, the budget procedure is open to see the buffers and what the budget will be.

Belchev revealed that in recent weeks he has seen higher-than-usual promotions in the chains, I don't know if it's related to the new government, but there is a difference.

„The parliament in recent years has been more of a show than a place for creative actions“, said Belchev.

He denied the opposition's claims that with the changes, the ruling party is trying to limit its right to speak.

„I wouldn't say that this is a form of crushing. The goal is to stop the harassment and delaying the work“, explained the MP.

Belchev admitted that before the final adoption of the regulations there may be concessions and changes after the debates in the plenary hall. The MP also commented on the prepared changes to the salaries of MPs.

According to him, it is being discussed that MP salaries will no longer be automatically tied to the average salary.

“The proposal is that MPs receive a basic monthly salary of 4,326 euros“, Belchev explained.

He specified that salaries will only be able to change through the State Budget Act.

“With this proposal, we are practically fixing salaries at one level“, he added.

The authorities are also preparing an increase in the maximum social security income to 2,300 euros. According to Belchev, this is not an increase in taxes, but an “investment in future pensions“.

“In this way, we support the National Social Security Institute, and this will also affect the pensions of these people in the future“, said the MP.

Belchev also commented on the legislative changes being prepared to strengthen the powers of the Competition Protection Commission and the Consumer Protection Commission.

He added that there is criticism of the idea of a “fair price“, but according to him, the market is not functioning normally.

“Anyone who goes to the store sees that things are not in the most normal way“, he said.

According to him, a certain decrease in prices is already noticeable in some retail chains.

“I don't know if it is related to the upcoming measures, but it definitely is difference“, added Belchev.

The MP confirmed that the Ministry of Finance continues to calculate new state debt.

“The ceiling is set at 10 billion, but it will not reach this amount“, he assured.