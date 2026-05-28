A flying start for the "Radev" government. It starts with a record 50%, compared to 20-25% of the cabinets of recent years. This was stated by Dobromir Zhivkov from "Market Links" to "This Morning" on bTV on the occasion of the agency's new survey.

Mainly, the figure of Rumen Radev leads this trust, it is even strengthening.

Trust in the National Assembly is also high as of May, compared to recent years.

If the elections were held today, 36.9% would vote for "Progressive Bulgaria", second is GERB with 12.6%, third is PP-DB - 11.1%, and DPS collects 5.5%. "Vazrazhdane" receives 3.6%.

According to data from "Market Links", 51% of respondents agree that the ministers in the government have the necessary competence. 24% hold the opposite opinion, while 25% are neutral.

Regarding the actions of the new government, 56% of the survey participants believe that they strengthen Bulgaria's positions in the European Union. 21% disagree with this statement, and 23% remain neutral.

The highest support is reported for the expectation that the new government will carry out a reform in the administration of justice, so that there are the same rules for everyone. 75% of respondents agree with this statement, 17% disagree, and 9% are neutral.