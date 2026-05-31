Minister Efremova: GIT teams have made repeated attempts to inspect the "illegal town" near Varna

The Executive Agency “Main Labor Inspectorate“ (GIT) has made repeated attempts to enter and inspect the illegal houses in the Baba Alino area near Varna, announced on Nova TV the Minister of Labor and Social Policy Natalia Efremova, quoted by BTA.

She emphasized that the GIT teams have been deterred and not allowed in many times, for which there are relevant documents. There are many imposed acts for lack of employment contracts, so the case there is indeed very comprehensive, the minister said. She added that construction sites are generally inspected frequently because they are risky. The government's intention is to unravel the case to the end, the Minister of Social Affairs assured.

When asked whether the houses near Varna can be used for nursing homes, children's homes or family-type accommodation services, Natalia Efremova said that there are certain architectural requirements that the buildings must meet. If it is found that the buildings are suitable for social services, this is a great idea that I would gladly embrace, the Minister indicated.

On Friday, a full inspection of the documentation in Varna from 2023 to now was ordered following the case of the so-called illegal city, and the results are expected to be ready within two weeks, Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov told BNT regarding the government's actions in relation to the buildings built in the Baba Alino area near Varna.