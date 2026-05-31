Dimitar Zdravkov, PB: Parliament must stop working slowly and with procedural gripes

The Rules of Procedure of the National Assembly will be opened as soon as possible so that we can submit the proposals of the Minister of Finance and freeze our salaries, which are a function of the average salary for the country.

This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by the MP from "Progressive Bulgaria" (PB) Dimitar Zdravkov, chairman of the temporary committee for drafting the Rules of Procedure of the 52nd National Assembly. He pointed out that the deadline for proposals under the Rules of Procedure expired before Finance Minister Galab Donev's methodology regarding salaries and their freezing in the public sector was ready.

"The parliament must stop working slowly and with procedural gripes, as if it doesn't care what happens to the people around it. If there is something restrictive that we introduced into the Rules of Procedure, it applies to everyone, not just the opposition. "Nobody wants to put anyone in a corner," he pointed out.

In his words, the National Assembly is the highest institution that should serve as an example:

"The MP should serve as an example".

In connection with the monitoring by the EC for a possible excessive deficit procedure, Dimitar Zdravkov stated that the philosophy of the ruling PB for the budget includes reforms, consolidation and cutting expenses, admitting that probably "there will also be cuts from the capital program":

"There are sectors that should not be touched - these are education, healthcare, social payments and pensions".

We are all to blame for corruption in the state, the PB MP believes, emphasizing that the fight against it has been brought up by the ruling party as the main priority:

"One or two governments, one or two departments cannot be blamed. For me, corruption is a process that is part of our entire society. We are all guilty of corruption - from the smallest to the highest levels. Silence is also part of corruption. ... What is in Varna, what has become known to the entire society, brings into focus all the darkness of our time, which we are trying to change".