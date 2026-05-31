Bozhidar Bozhanov: The risk of an excessive deficit procedure can be managed by the cabinet

There is no guarantee that we will enter an excessive deficit procedure. This is a risk that the government can manage. This was told to the Bulgarian National Radio by the co-chairman of "Yes, Bulgaria" Bozhidar Bozhanov, deputy chairman of the Parliamentary Group of the DB.

"Whether we will enter such a procedure depends on the EU Council and depends on what kind of budget will be presented and what reforms will be planned. Even when adopting the 2025 Budget, we warned that we risk entering a Romanian or Greek scenario. We repeated the same warning in October last year, before this unfortunate budget was submitted, which brought people to the streets. We submitted very specific proposals, because this problem is big, but not so big that it cannot be solved with a reformist mindset and the absolute majority that is currently available. The question is whether there is will! The initial requests were that there is will and reforms will be made, but they started to take a step back. We will propose these reforms again, these right-wing measures, which may be unpopular, it is usually strange for the opposition to propose unpopular measures, but this is our responsibility and our obligation - to say what needs to be done in order not to enter an excessive deficit procedure, because this will have many other negative consequences for Bulgaria - for the image, for the reputation, but also internally - if this avalanche of spending is not stopped, it will inevitably lead to an increase in taxes in 1-2 years, because you end up ineluctably incurring debt. This is happening in Romania and now it can be stopped in our country. The main responsibility for this lies with the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov, and this is because of Peevski's intentions to distribute money to wide groups of people and his close circles of companies.

Now is the time to make key reforms, he emphasized and commented that the withdrawal of Borislav Sarafov from the post of acting prosecutor general and director of the National Judicial Service Commission is not a judicial reform:

"Significant actions on this reform began in 2021-2022, but it is not over and many more important changes are ahead. Let's change the Supreme Judicial Council, and let him change the Prosecutor General. But this will not be the reform. These are problems that have been buried in time".

The illegal construction in Baba Alino is a typical example of how lawlessness slips through the corruption loopholes at medium, low and high levels, believes Bozanov:

"We saw the blindness of the Regional Directorate of Environmental Protection, the Regional Inspectorate for Environmental Protection, the Cadastre, the National Agency for National Security, and the Prosecutor's Office. Last summer, we raised this topic from the rostrum of parliament that (investor Oleg) Nevzorov was extradited and then his order was canceled, the investigation was on Bird.bg. There was information that he was a witness against the mayor of Varna Kotsev and based on his testimony he was detained and left in custody. It is alleged that there was a secret report by the National Agency for National Security, sent to the National Assembly at the time, but no one has seen it. That is why our MP Stella Nikolova has asked the Speaker of Parliament to provide it to the members of parliament. And if there is no such report or there is nothing interesting in it, then we will listen to the chairman of the National Security Agency to say what happened - is this a breakthrough in national security, is it medium-level corruption, what is it, and it is probably both".

He pointed out that it is important to pay attention to the fact that all this time all institutions have been under the control of GERB and DPS, with the exception of the Municipality of Varna:

"But the Regional Directorate of Environmental Protection, the Regional Inspectorate of Environmental Protection, the National Security Agency, the Prosecutor's Office - all of them. There were signals from the Municipality of Varna early enough in time, but these institutions did not work on them".

Bozhanov was categorical that the guilty must be found, no matter whose people they are, what country they come from, because the law must apply to everyone.

It is impossible to participate in the presidential elections with a joint candidacy with GERB, he said in connection with the proposal made to the PP and DB.