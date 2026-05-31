Kosta Stoyanov: The scandal with the "illegal town" near Varna will still grow and facts will come out

The MP from "Vazrazhdane" Kosta Stoyanov sees an international organized crime group in the scandal over the illegal construction in Baba Alino near Varna. He said this in an interview with the Bulgarian National Radio.

"The scandal will still grow and facts, data and circumstances about the individuals involved will still come out. And until it is finished with what is ordered by law, we will not leave things like that, "he promised in "Nedelya 150".

Kosta Stoyanov is a civil engineer and was the first to report the illegal construction in Baba Alino to the institutions back in September 2025.

In "Nedelya 150" he described in detail and chronologically all the actions of the current, according to him, criminal, scheme of the Ukrainian company that built the luxury neighborhood.

As early as 2025, "Vazrazhdane" reported the irregularities to the institutions - DANS, KPK about what was happening on the territory of the Varna municipality, but to this day they have not received a response. Only today, after the signal, the victims received a letter from the State Anti-Corruption Agency (SANS) stating that a case has been opened in the prosecutor's office.

Kosta Stoyanov is categorical that it must be made clear and more understood about the report of the State Anti-Corruption Agency (SANS), because the Agency initially issued an order for the extradition of Oleg Nevzorov in 2025 and 10 days later this order was canceled.

"Immediately after I got acquainted with the materials on the file, we decided that this was a very serious fraudulent scheme related to this Ukrainian group. In September 2025, we filed a signal to the Prosecutor General, the State Anti-Corruption Agency (SANS) and the Criminal Procedure Code (CPC), which was operating at that time, and a copy to the Committee on the Prevention and Control of Corruption in the National Assembly. To this day, we have not received a response from any of the institutions regarding the signals related to the illegal actions of this group. We only received a letter from the State Anti-Corruption Agency (SANS) stating that a case has been opened in the prosecutor's office. 3 – ago 4 days later we found out that SANS had sent a report to the 51st National Assembly, a month after our signal. But SANS may have deliberately not addressed this signal to the MPs, who filed signals and it was addressed only to the Speaker of the National Assembly? To this day, no one knows the content of this report. I hope that when the committees start working, this will be the first step at the first meeting of the Commission. When Zlatanov chaired this committee, he demanded a hearing of the SANS chairman on this topic, but the work was botched, the ruling parties did not come to the meeting - GERB and DPS, they did not want the truth about Oleg Nevzorov to come out, all the data leads to these conclusions, "commented Kosta Stoyanov.

He chronologically explained when, how and with what documents the construction was carried out. The Baba Alino saga began in 2001 during the Triple Coalition government, when through substitutions, individuals became owners of forest funds, and then sold them to legal entities.

"Indeed, all things started during the time of Mayor Portnikh, but continued on a larger scale during the administration of PP-DB Mayor Blagomir Kotsev", Kosta Stoyanov is categorical.

And he added: "I do not believe that these tolerance certificates are fake, I have copies and I do not see any forgery. We are talking about how many people and institutions are involved in this fraudulent scheme, we are talking about the notaries who confessed the transactions, did they not carry out inspections, the lawyers, the Registry Office, architects who issued tolerance certificates, the surveyors who took the photos of the buildings so that they could be entered into the cadastre. We are talking about cadastral officials who issued these sketches and we are talking about municipal officials who issued a tax assessment certificate. A property cannot be sold without a tax assessment."