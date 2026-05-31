Three months have passed since the "Petrohan-Okolchitsa" case, in which the entire country was shaken by a criminal case with many unknowns. We recall that the bodies of Ivaylo Ivanov, Decho Iliev and Plamen Stattev were found in front of the "Petrohan" hut on February 2.

A week later - on February 8 - the bodies of 51-year-old Ivaylo Kalushev, 22-year-old Nikolay Zlatkov and 15-year-old Alexander Makulev were found in a camper under Okolchitsa Peak.

The latest information on the case came 2 weeks ago from the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev, that there are new facts and circumstances, but we still do not know what they are.

„I was just gathering strength and decided that it was high time to speak out, because for four whole months we have been living in some kind of nightmare. I thank bTV for the airtime it gives me. The eve is of a favorite Bulgarian holiday - Children's Day. I would not be surprised if Bulgarians are in first place in the world in relation to their children. We have turned them into a basic value. And today is also the great church holiday - Pentecost. I thought for a long time about how to speak. I can do it freely, improvised. But I decided to write down my confession, so that in the future I can possibly defend every word of mine“.

This was commented on “This Sunday“ on bTV by Ivaylo Kalushev's mother - Stella Dimitrova- Maystorova.

When the hosts wanted her guest appearance to continue as a conversation, and not as a reading of something written, she refused and asked for 7 minutes.

“I chose the number seven because it is special in itself, and for me it also has additional symbols. They came up with February 7 as the date of Ivo Kalushev's death, which I personally have a little doubt about. And fate determined that his body would be laid in grave number 7“, said Ivaylo Kalushev's mother and continued reading:

“Today is day 120 of the nightmarish February 1 of this year, when I received the famous and widely circulated by the investigation and the media – and without my permission – letter from my son. I received the letter in response to my mother's inquiry: “Did you manage to get home upstairs in this snowfall?“ Six minutes later, at 7:50 p.m. on February 1, his answer was with me. I will quote only the beginning: “None of what you are about to hear is true. Not even a fraction.“

My answer: I am not convinced that the letter is authentic and I do not know in what situation it was written. It could have been with a gun to my head. At this hour, it is exactly the 2845th hour since the beginning of the nightmare. I hope that you, who are listening and watching this, will never experience it. But I pray that you at least understand it. 2845 hours of fear, horror and absolute rejection of the information presented.

Second. That evening, February 1. More than ten uniformed police officers burst into our home. They filled all the rooms. They questioned the neighbors below us and above us. They persistently told us about the suicides from Petrohan. About the three bodies found of Ivey, Decho and Plamen. About the fire. And from everything it followed that my son Ivo had killed Niki and Sashko. Their three bodies were expected to be found on the burned second floor.

This continued until 12 o'clock at night. After that, my husband and I were put in a car and taken to the investigation department,“ said Stella Dimitrova-Maistorova.

"Five days before that – and this is on my phone, I can declare it and show it – I asked him if I should start giving away the great records, cassettes and CDs that I have to young people. He wrote to me: “No, keep them for me”, she also said.

"The last two or three years have definitely had problems with various checks. Nothing more than that", commented Stella Dimitrova-Maistorova.

"Indescribable days followed with diverse information from various media. Searching for Ivo, Niki and Sashko throughout Bulgaria. Searching for the camper. All kinds of versions. But the most persistent suggestion of all was ritual suicide. Finally, only on February 8, they announced the discovery of the car with the three bodies - the killer, according to them, my son, and the two victims - the children Niki and Sashko. My comment: This is absurd. Ivo cannot harm his most beloved creatures. I would emphasize one more thing. No one officially notified me of my son's death. If there were no media, I simply would not even know about it", she also pointed out.

"My son and I have discussed who, when and how will inherit his parents. The reason was our desire - my and his stepfather, Nikolay Maistrov - that Ivaylo be the one to whom we will bequeath our family home, which my mother and father have been paying off for twenty years. As well as our country house, which we bought and have been taking care of for more than thirty-six years. Ivaylo was happy with our decision. On this occasion, I asked him:

„And who will you choose as your heir?“ His answer was: „Niki and Sashko”, she also said.

"Is my son really the murderer of his heirs? Is there a sane person who would believe this? What is Ivo's motive for the murder? It's just that the scenario according to which he is the culprit is not based on any logic", Stella pointed out.

"I read about Ivo's millions. I also read about his more than twenty properties. My comment: A complete lie. He only has accounts in one bank in our country. The amount is not enough to live on it even for a month. I have documents proving this. About his properties - again a complete lie. They are only Petrohan and the country house in Bulgari. If he were alive, he would have inherited ours too. "It seems to me that we are too far from the mythical 21-22 properties," she added.

According to her, the notes found in the hut were not written by Kalushev. She described the case as a public, incredible execution.

"I spoke to someone from the services. Do you know what he told me? In order for such an execution to occur, a state structure must have been threatened," Ivaylo's mother added.