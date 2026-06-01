Residents of the complex in "Baba Alino" want a meeting with the mayor of Varna: How did our homes become illegal?

The topic of the illegal residential complex in the area of "Baba Alino" near Varna continues to arouse serious public interest. The families living in the properties are demanding a meeting with the mayor of Varna, Blagomir Kotsev, in order to obtain clarity about the future of their homes and the status of the buildings.

According to the residents of the complex, they purchased their properties completely legally, have notarial deeds, pay taxes, electricity and water bills, and some of the owners are even registered at a permanent address there. However, the position of the municipal administration remains unchanged - the constructions have been determined to be illegal and are subject to removal.

The BNT team spoke with Pavel - one of the residents of the complex. According to him, many people are afraid to speak publicly because of the negative reactions on social networks and in the public space.

“This is already the fifth interview. The residents regularly appeared before the media, but I think that one of the reasons why not many people today is the fear of aggressive comments on "Facebook" and the media. It is often written that everything must be destroyed and that Ukrainians are to blame for all the problems in Bulgaria,“ he said.

Pavel noted that even the Bulgarian citizens who live in the complex have not received support from society.

The residents have prepared a list of questions that they intend to put to the mayor of Varna. Among the main topics are the reasons why the properties were declared illegal after they were registered in the cadastre, had certificates of tolerance and were paid for taxes.

The owners also ask why the development of a detailed development plan (DDP) for the territory was allowed in January 2025, if the constructions were considered clearly illegal. They also raise questions about the issued certificates of tolerance, as well as the transactions with the properties until very recently.

Among the concerns of the people is whether bona fide buyers will not be the only ones to bear the consequences of possible administrative errors or omissions. They insist on an answer as to whether compensation will be provided if the fault of state institutions or officials is established.

The residents are also seeking an explanation as to why the municipality has been accepting taxes and fees for these properties for years, and is now questioning their status.

A meeting between the owners, investors and their lawyers is scheduled for later today. If action is taken against them, the residents of the complex state that they are ready to defend their rights under judicial order.