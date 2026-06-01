Lyubomir Datsov: What has been happening with public finances in the last 5 years has led to a situation of excessive deficit

What has been happening with public finances in the last 5 years has led to a situation of excessive deficit. Populism is very pleasant because you are good to everyone. He said this to "This Morning" on bTV Lyubomir Datsov from the Fiscal Council.

"What I assume the EC will say is that there is a change in the trajectory of the budget, which leads to permanent deficits above 3%."

There could be a fine against Bulgaria only if measures are not taken against the deficit for 6 months, but this has not happened so far, he revealed.

"I personally expected that the government would have a plan and clarity with a vision of what to do, and not talk about shifting the blame for the excessive deficit procedure to the budget. I do not think that the excessive deficit is due to incorrect accounting."

Datsov added that there are two types of budget strategies - when the government does not have time or when reforms can be made. What needs to happen in the budget is that government spending should be increased by about 5-6%, but no more, the financial specialist specified.