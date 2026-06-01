A woman's body was found in the sea near the beach “Olympic Hopes“ in Nessebar. The report was filed with the Regional Office in the city at around 8:30 p.m. last night.

According to initial data, the woman was noticed in the water in a helpless state. Her lifeless body was pulled from the sea. At the moment, her identity has not yet been established.

The examination did not find any visible traces of violence on the body. Her personal belongings were found on the beach - a bag with summer clothes and flip-flops.

The body was transported for an autopsy to the forensic medicine department at the University Hospital - Burgas. An investigation is underway into the case.