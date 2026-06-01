Pulev: It is up to these 73 experts for Bulgaria to decisively reduce the administrative burden

“We have a golden chance – with very strong support in parliament, with a majority and with full coordination at the executive level – to achieve a key result for Bulgarian citizens and Bulgarian business in the direction of reducing the administrative burden. Here we have gathered these 73 experts in the state at all levels, on whom it depends to reduce it“. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev during the first coordination meeting with representatives of ministries, state institutions, regulatory and control bodies, agencies, etc., engaged in the preparation of administrative reform.

As goals, he indicated shortening of deadlines and required documents, electronicization of services, one-stop service or without the need to visit the administration physically, interoperability between registers, reduction of administrative regimes. “I am sure that we will be able to achieve a huge victory for Bulgarian citizens and businesses, related to the decisive reduction of regulations, waiting at counters, cumbersome procedures and duplicative processes. This is a priority task set for us by the Prime Minister, Pulev also pointed out.

“Despite all the challenges facing the fiscal sector, we are focusing on administrative reform in order to truly improve the working conditions of businesses and people,“ he added, stating that these will also be goals of the Government's Management Program.

“I count on each of you for close coordination, full support and mobilization of teams, directorates and resources to reach this goal in a timely manner,“ he addressed the representatives of the administration, adding that continuity, but also innovative methods, will be relied on.

He gave the task of identifying the most serious administrative problems and procedures that create difficulties for businesses and citizens, using the feedback from users accumulated over the years. An expanded meeting with employer organizations, industry chambers and businesses will also be organized to achieve efficiency and openness.

The meeting was attended by deputy ministers, executive directors of agencies and secretaries-general, directors and experts assigned to work on the preparation of specific measures to ease administrative regimes, improve the business environment and serve citizens and companies.