We have to see whether Rumen Radev will cope as prime minister.

This was stated in the program "Face to Face" on BTV by former military minister Boyko Noev, who commented on the first steps of the "Radev" cabinet.

"I personally expect that there will be no turn in our foreign policy in terms of content. Bulgaria is deeply anchored in the EU, where our interests lie. I do not know a normal Bulgarian politician who would think that Bulgaria's place is outside the EU. Viktor Orban showed that such a policy has no chance. We have seen how far Hungary has come. Most likely, new forms of implementation in our foreign policy, but not fundamental changes, including on the topic of aid to Ukraine. I don't think there will be any dramas. We are dwarfs in our financial aid to Ukraine, but we are giants in terms of what we receive for our production for Ukraine. Aid to Ukraine has never stopped, including during Radev's caretaker governments. Back then, it was even one of the largest military aid Bulgaria has provided to Ukraine. It is completely normal for him to distance himself from Boyko Borisov's foreign policy and his "yes man", he added.

"The war in Ukraine is coming to an end. Soon Vladimir Putin will begin to seek peace through diplomatic forms of communication. It is now clear to everyone that the Kremlin did not fulfill its tasks in this war," Boyko Noev concluded.