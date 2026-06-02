Drunk and drugged driver caused a traffic accident with a motorcyclist in Aheloy. The accident occurred yesterday at around 2:35 p.m. in the area of the intersection of "Sunny Beach" and "Tsar Simeon" streets, BNT specified.

According to police data, a 43-year-old man from the town of Bulgarovo, while making a left turn with his car, lost the right of way to an oncoming motorcycle driven by a 23-year-old man from Sveti Vlas. As a result of the impact, the motorcyclist suffered fractures to his left lower leg and thigh. He was transported and admitted for treatment at the University Hospital – Burgas.

During the check of the driver of the car, the breathalyzer recorded 0.31 per mille of alcohol. The drug test was positive for cannabis and methamphetamine. Samples were taken from the driver for chemical analysis. The motorcyclist was not tested on the spot, but a blood sample was also taken from him at the medical facility.