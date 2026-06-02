Bulgarian tourist attacked by bear in Romania: The glass was like a newspaper to her, she tried to pull me out of the car

I feel in good health, if we exclude the injuries I have. My recovery will be about 3-4 months. This was stated by Georgi Bizhev, a former Slavia football player and current chairman of the Sports and Technical Commission of the Zonal Council of the Bulgarian Football Union in Veliko Tarnovo, who was attacked by a bear in Romania.

46-year-old Bizhev says that he traveled to Budapest for the football match between PSG and "Arsenal". He traveled in the area of the so-called. "Bear Road" when the incident occurred.

After the attack, he was admitted to a Romanian hospital for treatment and later continued his recovery in Bulgaria.

Bizhev claims that the area is well-known to tourists and that feeding wild animals is a practice that is encouraged locally. "There are designated areas along the entire road to the dam. Almost every shop and establishment sells food for the bears. There is no Romanian who has gone there and not fed them," says Bizhev.

According to him, the incident occurred while he was in a car. At the same time, there were other tourists in the area who were filming what was happening. "I saw the bear walking on the hood and the mirror. The glass was closed and I felt safe," he adds.

According to him, the reaction of the people behind him could have provoked the animal's behavior. "They started barking, flashing their headlights and shouting. The bear stood up on its hind legs and then the glass was like a newspaper to it. It literally pounced on me. I heard it break the glass and try to pull me out with its paws," says Georgi Bizhev.

According to him, the belt and his reflex reaction helped him avoid more serious injuries. The victim explained that he was questioned by the police, who seized his phone for data verification. He specified that there were no footage of the attack on his phone, "such as I am alleged to have".