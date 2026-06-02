On Botev Day and the Day of those who died for Bulgaria's freedom and independence, let us remember the courage of our ancestors, who passed their test before history. This is what Prime Minister Rumen Radev wrote on Facebook on the occasion of June 2.

"Every generation bears its responsibility to Bulgarian freedom and defends it with its life and deeds", he added.

A tribute to the memory of the worthy, whose conscious sacrifice resurrects Bulgaria throughout the centuries!, concludes Prime Minister Radev.