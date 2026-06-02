Zapryanov: Buying an airplane is not like buying a refrigerator The transition to the F-16 takes time

Former Defense Minister Atanas Zapryanov commented on the dynamic international situation. He defined the situation as “thunderous” and highly worrying.

According to him, the war in Ukraine remains a leading factor in instability, and the massive missile strikes and escalation by the Russian side show that the prospect of a quick peace is weak.

„What we see is not good - the situation is serious and continues to worsen“, Zapryanov told Nova News, emphasizing that in parallel with the conflict in Ukraine, other tensions are also observed - including in the Middle East and around Iran.

Zapryanov emphasized that in the conditions of global instability, Bulgaria should focus on its own defense readiness and allied commitments in NATO.

„The whole picture suggests that we in Bulgaria should focus on how ready our security and defense is“, he pointed out.

A large part of the conversation was devoted to the temporary presence of American military aircraft in Bulgaria. Zapryanov specified that they are deployed under an existing note and their term has been extended until June 30, without any change in the nature of the presence.

“There is no change in the status - it is about non-military participation and logistical support“, he said, adding that such issues are part of “normal diplomatic practice“ between allies.

Regarding the connection of the topic with visas for the US, he commented: “This is a moment when the issue can be raised again, but categorical decisions should not be expected on this basis alone“.

Zapryanov defended the Air Force modernization process, emphasizing that the transition to the F-16 requires time, infrastructure and preparation. “Buying an airplane is not like buying a refrigerator - there are stages of training and implementation“, he said.

According to him, Bulgaria already has trained pilots and a program to train a total of 32 pilots, and the MiG-29 will remain in operation until the new equipment is fully ready. "I don't see any point in forcing the withdrawal of the MiG-29 until we are ready with the F-16," he stressed.

Zapryanov also commented on the need to modernize the radar system, pointing out that Bulgaria is currently using outdated Soviet systems that should gradually be replaced with new 3D radars under European programs.

"We have a system that works, but it needs to be modernized," he said.

Regarding drones, he specified that existing systems can detect some of them, but not all, especially small civilian drones at low altitude.

Zapryanov stressed that the main priority for the new government should be increasing the defense budget.