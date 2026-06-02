Rumen Radev: Restoring peace in the Middle East region will strengthen the stability of Europe

The restoration of peace in the Middle East will strengthen the stability of Europe, which is directly affected by the disrupted supply chains and especially by the increase in the prices of energy resources, as a result of military actions in the region. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev at a meeting with the Minister of National Defense of the Lebanese Republic, Major General Michel Menassa, who is visiting Bulgaria.

Radev pointed out during the meeting that Bulgaria is following with concern the escalation of military actions in various areas of the Middle East and stressed that diplomacy has no alternative to achieving a sustainable peaceful solution.

Minister Menassa stressed, for his part, that the cessation of military actions and the restoration of Lebanon's sovereignty over the entire territory of the country is the main priority for the Lebanese government. He also expressed Lebanon's expectation for the renewal of the mandate of the UN peacekeeping mission in Lebanon - UNIFIL.