Traykov on oil prices: The risk has not passed

For me, the role of the special manager of "Lukoil" is key. And not only in terms of prices, but also from the point of view of legal certainty for the Bulgarian state, because we are currently managing a foreign asset and are responsible to its owners for how we have managed it. A delicate balance must be found between good management of the asset and the benefits for the Bulgarian consumer. This was stated by former Energy Minister Traycho Traykov in the program "Crossroads".

He commented on the increase in oil prices. In his words, it would be irresponsible to claim that the risk has passed and each management must be ready with different scenarios and options for reaction. "Observing the dynamics of crude oil prices, we first see that prices are now less fluctuating due to some statements and momentary moods. A relatively narrow corridor is visible in which they fluctuate. Now it is more in the lower part - around 94-95 dollars per barrel", commented Traykov.

"It is known that for more than two years there has been no titular US ambassador in Bulgaria. And Ambassador Kimberly Guilfoyle, who is based in Athens, is the highest-ranking representative of the White House in our region. In view of the very intensive energy cooperation that we have with Greece and Romania, I think such meetings are normal", he said regarding Guilfoyle's surprising visit to our country.

"Yesterday, at a forum held here in Sofia, the Greek Minister of Energy, with whom I have spoken several times, was also present. So the fact that the talks are continuing now does not particularly surprise me", added Traykov.

He explained that the talks were about the diversification of gas supplies. "Currently, the main source of gas, other than Russian, is along the Southern Gas Corridor. This is the pipe that, through the Greece-Bulgaria interconnector, connects us to the deposits in the Caspian Sea. This is something that 15 years ago we managed to bring into a phase of no return. And although the advantages were not obvious then, since 2022 it has been clear how good it is that we have it", commented Traykov.

"But in addition to this billion, a billion and something that comes from there, to guarantee our consumption we need at least that much more, even a little more. Total consumption is about 2.8 billion per year. And that's why we are focusing on supplies from here through the Mediterranean LNG terminals," he added.

According to him, there are always two main points in gas supplies - these are infrastructure and commercial agreements for gas supply. "Especially after the Persian Gulf was temporarily out of the game. It is not known for how long, but for the moment it is predicted that it may take years to restore the infrastructure in Ras Laffan. This is the Qatar terminal, where 20% of the world's liquefied natural gas is produced. The most conflict-free source is from the United States. And this is precisely what somewhat determines the interest and commitment of American officials," Traykov also pointed out.