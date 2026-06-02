Demerdzhiev: We will not limit inspections in Baba Alino, we are looking for Nevzorov

"We will not limit inspections of illegal construction in the Baba Alino area near Varna, this must be very clearly understood", Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev told journalists in Kardzhali.

According to him, the search for Nevzorov, as well as other persons related to the case, continues: “The information we are checking is that he is not in Bulgaria“.

He attended the opening of the renovated buildings of the Regional Service “Fire Safety and Population Protection“ in the city.

According to the minister, “Economic Police“ – Varna continues to investigate and will investigate, there are many files submitted to the prosecutor's office.

Regarding the inspections, there is evidence that municipal employees were not allowed in, but at the same time there is no evidence that they sought assistance from the police during this entire time, Demerdzhiev pointed out. Now that this assistance has been received, an on-site inspection has been carried out, the findings are available, he added. We are fully, with the help of other services, investigating the activities of these people in Bulgaria - we want to establish whether they are involved or there is a suspicion that they are involved in other criminal activity. We are doing everything necessary to establish the potential volume of this activity and to counteract it, the Minister of the Interior said.

On Friday, a full inspection of the documentation in Varna from 2023 to now was ordered after the case of the so-called illegal city, and the results are expected within two weeks, announced on Saturday the Minister of Regional Development and Public Works Ivan Shishkov regarding the government's actions in connection with the buildings built in the Baba Alino area near Varna. According to him, the goal is not to make a distinction between individual political administrations, since the real scale of the violations identified is currently not clear.