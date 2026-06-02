From July 1, electricity will increase in price by nearly 3%, and heating - by almost 6%

The Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) has published its proposals for the new prices of electricity and heat, which should come into effect from July 1, 2026. According to the regulator's estimates, household electricity bills will increase by an average of 2.99%, and those for heating - by 4.58%.

The proposed increase in the price of electricity for household consumers is different for individual suppliers. For customers of “Electrohold Sales“ the increase is 3.11%, for those of “EVN Bulgaria Elektrosnabdyavane“ by 3.24%, and for subscribers of “ENERGO-PRO Sales“ by 2.38%. The largest increase is planned for the customers of “ESP Golden Sands“ – 5.80%.

With regard to heat energy, KEWR proposes an average increase of 4.58% for the period from July 1, 2026 to June 30, 2027, writes BGNES.

The largest price increase is set for “Toplofikatsiya Pleven“ – 5.54%, followed by “Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ with 5.50%, “Toplofikatsiya Pleven“ with 5.54%, “Veolia Energy Varna“ with 5.19% and “Toplofikatsiya Sliven“ with 5.18%. For subscribers of “Toplofikatsiya Sofia“ this means an increase in the price from 69.48 euros per megawatt-hour to 73.30 euros per megawatt-hour.

The regulator emphasizes that it has significantly limited the increases requested by the companies. According to KEWR, the energy companies have insisted on an average increase in the price of heating by 30.65%, with in some cases the requested increases reaching nearly 70%. For example, “Toplofikatsiya Ruse“ has requested an increase of 69.05%, and “Yuliko-Eurotrade“ - of 64.61%.

The Commission points out that despite the high prices on the energy markets, they have applied a restrictive approach to the recognition of the companies' costs in order to limit the pressure on household bills. According to the regulator, this will allow Bulgaria to maintain its position among the countries with the lowest electricity prices for household consumers in Europe.

The EWRC's proposals will be discussed at open meetings and public hearings, after which the regulator will adopt its final decisions on prices, effective from July 1.