Assoc. Prof. Cholakov: The economic situation is not flourishing to think about new debt

The problem with the budget deficit is not the result of the actions of the current rulers. In order to think about a new debt of 3.8 billion, this is because the economic situation is not flourishing. This was stated in the program "Denyat na Zievo" on NOVA NEWS by political scientist Assoc. Prof. Petar Cholakov.

According to him, the burden of new debts is something that the opposition and every taxpayer should be worried about, but the problem with the budget deficit is something that has been left as a legacy by the previous rulers.

"I assume that there are some reasons for seeking this additional extension and if there was a possibility, it would have been avoided. "We need to carefully consider how other measures are presented. There is a lot of discussion about the topic of reducing maternity leave. These are measures that, especially if presented in an insufficiently tactful manner, could very quickly ignite social discontent," Cholakov believes, adding that it would be best for Prime Minister Rumen Radev to come out and clearly state exactly what measures are planned.

The political scientist also commented on the case of the construction in "Baba Alino" near Varna. According to him, such construction could not happen without knowing about it.