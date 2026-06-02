Yotova: In each of his roles, Lyuben Dilov-sin sought meaning beyond the obvious

In each of his roles - as a writer, journalist, screenwriter, public figure, politician, Lyuben Dilov-sin sought the truth, stood up for his beliefs, asked uncomfortable questions, raised hot topics, sought meaning beyond the obvious. He knew how to provoke! This is stated by President Iliana Yotova in a condolence address to the family and relatives of Lyuben Dilov-sin, the press secretariat of the head of state announced.

Iliyana Yotova points out that he will be remembered for his bright individuality, high intellect and restless thought, with the ability to laugh first at himself and then at everything around him. According to Yotova, Lyuben Dilov's view of the world reminded us that when things seem the hardest, there is hope if we manage to look outside the box.