MES tightens control of DZI, checks for identical exam papers

In order to counteract attempts at abuse, the current session of DZI has introduced for the first time the possibility of canceling identical texts in exam papers. This happened after Regulation No. 11 on assessing the results of student learning was supplemented in 2025, the MES announced.

These are cases in which individual exam papers completely coincide - in structure, answers, wording or solutions - to an extent that excludes the possibility of independent preparation. In this regard, evaluators monitor for identical works and report to the central level in case of suspicions of such.

The goal is to conduct additional checks, including for phrases that indicate mechanical reproduction of text or multiplied completely identical errors.

The Ministry of Education and Science officially denies the information that signals have been submitted for over 500 written works that are identical.

Currently, less than half a percent of all works from the BEL matriculation exam are subject to such additional checks. If a decision is made to cancel some of them, excerpts or examples of them will be published while maintaining anonymity, so that there is no doubt in society how and why this option was implemented in the regulation.

It should be recalled that the goal of the change was to protect the work of students who independently prepared their works and to guarantee equality in the assessment of state matriculation exams.