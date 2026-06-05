The Minister of Environment for "Baba Alino": No construction has been established in "Golden Sands", but the PUP is inadmissible

“A team from the Ministry of Environment is in the regional inspection in Varna to check the situation not only in the case with Baba Alino, but also with all other procedures in connection with numerous signals submitted to us“, said in “This Morning“ on bTV Rositsa Karamfilova, Minister of Environment and Water.

“This is not just an environmental case. This is an absolute label for illegality in a country“, she said.

The provisions in the general development plan are not a construction permit and this does not give anyone the right to cut down or move forward the procedures, the Minister of Environment specified.

„In this particular case, no construction has been established within the boundaries of the “Golden Sands“ natural park. The draft of the PUP has gone through the procedure through the Regional Inspectorate in Varna and they have stated that there is no need for an in-depth procedure. I believe that this decision is illegal, since this PUP is inadmissible“, said Karamfilova.

„I am impressed and saddened by what I see. I receive messages from many citizens. One of them is about concerns about an illegal dam in the bed of the Struma River in the Sandanski region. I sent a team to check the situation. He found that all the actions there are absolutely illegal. There is also serious dredging of the riverbed,“ explained the Minister of Environment.

There is a hydroelectric power plant and buildings nearby. An inspection is pending. According to Karamfilova, there is a "palette of violations" there.