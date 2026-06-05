Acting Prosecutor General Vanya Stefanova signed a request to the Minister of Justice of Serbia for the extradition of Stoyan Mavrodiev

The acting Prosecutor General Vanya Stefanova signed a request for the extradition of the Bulgarian citizen S.M., detained on the territory of the Republic of Serbia, the prosecutor's office announced.

The request to the Serbian Minister of Justice requests that S.M. be handed over to the Bulgarian authorities for the purpose of conducting criminal prosecution for a crime committed under Art. 203, para. 1, in conjunction with Art. 201, para. 1, in conjunction with Art. 20, para. 2, in conjunction with Art. 10, para. 1 of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Bulgaria.

S.M. An international search has been announced based on a European arrest warrant issued by the Sofia City Court at the request of the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office and confirmed by the Sofia Court of Appeal.

He is accused of official misconduct in pre-trial proceedings conducted under the leadership and supervision of the SGP.

The request is to be sent to the Serbian authorities through the Ministry of Justice at the beginning of next week. The person's extradition will be carried out with the assistance of Interpol.