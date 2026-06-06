The Sofia City Prosecutor's Office is expected to press charges of causing death with possible intent against the two drivers of the cars involved in the accident on Friday evening on "Chelopeshko Shose" Street in Sofia. Two people died in the incident, 13 were injured, and eight of them are in serious condition, Nova TV reported.

According to investigators, the two drivers organized an illegal car race and drove the cars at a speed of over 150 km/h.

The state prosecution is about to extend the detention of the men to 72 hours, and in the coming days it will ask the court to impose the most severe measure of detention on them - "detention in custody".

Two brothers were traveling in one of the cars, and three men in the other. Blood samples and DNA material were taken from all of them.

The serious accident was also commented on by the deputy city prosecutor of Sofia, Angel Kanev. He told NOVA: "If it hadn't been for the quick arrival of the firefighters from the Kremikovtsi station, who extinguished the burning car that crashed into the bus, there was a possibility that the bus with the people would have burned down. The firefighters arrived first, started extinguishing the fire, stopped the fire and immediately took everyone out. They saved lives". Today, the prosecutor announced that he would propose that the entire team of firefighters be awarded.

The "Pirogov" hospital reported that a total of four people injured in the 2026 accident sought help at "Pirogov". A 7-year-old child was examined and tested. The girl has an injury to one of her legs. She has been released and is no longer a patient at the hospital. Three young men also sought help at the Emergency Department of the "Pirogov" University Hospital. After detailed examinations and tests, all three remain for treatment. Two of them in the traumatology of "Pirogov", and one in the Clinic of Nervous Diseases.

Diana Rusinova from the European Center for Transport Policies said on the air of "Sabû se" that within one year and two identical cases within the Sofia Municipality. She pointed out that there is no good visibility in the area. She added that the cars were moving at a speed of over 150 km/h. She called on the prosecutor's office to verify the information that the two drivers of the cars have Czech driver's licenses.