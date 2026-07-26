Important news in FAKTI on 26.07.2026

Borisov: Outside "yes, yes, yes", inside "net, net, net". This is their entire policy. We are filing a complaint with the Constitutional Court about the budget

We have given 100 days of tolerance. Unfortunately, there is not a single area in which we can support this government. The budget is a complete false start. They cut so many things. We will file a complaint with the Constitutional Court about this budget. This was said by GERB leader Boyko Borisov from Varna, a FOCUS reporter reported.

Kalfin: Bulgaria must clearly define the limits of allied support

20 years after the signing of the Agreement on the joint use of Bulgarian military facilities by Bulgaria and the United States, former Foreign Minister Ivaylo Kalfin stated that our country retains control over military bases and has the right to object to the way they are used.

Asen Vassilev: Because of Budget 2026, every Bulgarian - from baby to pensioner, will pay about 400 euros

Because of Budget 2026, every Bulgarian citizen - from baby to pensioner, will pay about 400 euros by the end of the year. Of these, about 300 euros are not clear what they will be used for, because there is no detailed breakdown in the budget. This was said on the show “120 minutes“ Asen Vassilev - leader of “We continue the change“ and former Finance Minister.

Nikolov: If the oil supply crisis continues, fuel in our country could reach 2 euros per liter

The price of fuel in Bulgaria could sustainably reach around 2 euros per liter if the oil supply crisis deepens. This was stated by former Minister of Energy Alexander Nikolov in the program "120 minutes" on bTV, quoted by "Focus"

Anton Hekiman: Mayor Terziev's victorious fight against the mafia led to a dirtier capital

The PR is for Mayor Vasil Terziev, and the real problems of the city are being swept under the carpet and remain at the expense of the people of Sofia. He stated this in the overview show "Metronome“ on Radio FOCUS the chairman of the GERB-SDF group in the Sofia Municipal Council Anton Hekimyan in his assessment of the past political season in the capital.

Georgi Kandev: Entering politics will be a new direction in my life. I will decide whether and when to join

Politics is a new field and I, as a person who has served the homeland for nearly 30 years, believe that it can be a service to society. But I am still considering all aspects of my future endeavors. Entering politics will be a completely new direction in my life. Politics is a dirty game. I will decide for myself whether and when to join, when I am ready. This was said in the studio of the program “In Focus“ on NOVA by the former acting chief secretary of the Ministry of Interior Georgi Kandev.

According to the former acting chief secretary of the Ministry of Interior, he left the system after a lack of sufficient support. “I have always been a man of the service, I did not fit into the image of the ordinary policeman. My family suffered from this, I did not pay enough attention to them. Under the new government, I witnessed staffing, selection of colleagues based on interests. I could not stand in my office to sign letters. I did not agree with some appointments of deputies of the regional directors of the Ministry of Interior. I worked very well with Demerdzhiev, but I did not have institutional support. I felt undervalued“, explained Kandev. He added that he had been waiting for a month to receive a decree on his appointment, which he never received, despite some key actions, including the one regarding the capture of the prosecutor's son.

Roman Vasilev: "Baba Alino" is not protected, but an urbanized territory according to the general development plan

A photo released by MP Kosta Stoyanov from "Vazrazhdane" showed a meeting between the Ukrainian owner of "Baba Alino" Oleg Nevzorov and the former deputy city prosecutor of Sofia Roman Vasilev. What is the story behind such a photo, a guest on the show "Na fokus s Lora Krumova" on NOVA is Roman Vasilev.

"I met Oleg Nevzorov about two months ago. The reason was that I represent a large international investment fund that has a stake in the companies of KUB Corporation. Oleg Nevzorov is the executive director of several companies, and in them I represent international investors who have invested in it. They are engaged in investments in construction, innovative projects and IT companies", he said.

Vassilev explained that he left the judiciary in 2014 and received a good offer as general secretary in a large international company. "She was developing activities in the field of insurance and energy until about a year ago. Then she took her business outside the country. Regarding this position of mine, I have had the opportunity to meet with investors who participate in the companies where Nevzorov is a manager," he specified.

Interior Minister: The Gendarmerie has always been a symbol of the power of the state

Over the years, the Bulgarian Gendarmerie has been reformed, restructured and restored, but it has always been a symbol of the worthy performance of its duties. This was said by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev at a celebration marking the 145th anniversary of the establishment of the gendarmerie in our country, quoted by the press center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Sheryo Nozharov: The budget for 2027 will come out with a deficit of over 9%

There is no change in the 2026 Budget compared to previous budgets. He said this in the overview program "Metronome" on Radio FOCUS with host Tsonya Sabcheva, financial and economic analyst, lecturer at the UNWE Assoc. Prof. Shteryo Nozharov.

Andrei Raichev: The data does not show a decline in trust in the "Radev" cabinet, this is ala-bala. They show normalization

The first months of the government of "Progressive Bulgaria" are passing by violently. He said this in the overview program "Metronome" on Radio FOCUS with host Tsonya Sabcheva and sociologist Andrey Raichev.

Additional ambulances and medical teams will be provided on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast from August 1

From August 1, additional emergency teams and more ambulances will be deployed on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast to ensure a faster response to incidents and health problems during the busiest tourist period. The measure was taken on a joint initiative of the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Tourism and aims to ease the burden on emergency centers in resorts, where the number of people increases many times during the summer season, Nova TV reports.

The additional medical teams are expected to improve access to emergency care for both tourists and locals, shortening the response time if necessary.

21-year-old without a license stole a car and had a serious accident near Montana

A 21-year-old from the village of Zamfirovo, Berkovitsa municipality, stole a car from the village of Dolno Belotintsi, Montana municipality, and had a serious accident with it near Montana, announced the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the city, quoted by BTA.

Stefan Belchev, PB: For every euro in the budget, there is a calculated pen, there will be no spending in the dark at the end of the year

With Budget 2026, we are putting an end to the tricks that have been done so far.

Assoc. Prof. Milen Lyubenov: The opposition is late in announcing a presidential candidate

The opposition is very late and will miss the opportunity to present an adequate alternative to the upcoming presidential elections.

Shalamanov: Bulgaria's security and prosperity require active participation in the core of NATO and the EU

Security and foreign policy decisions should not be transactional.

Atanas Pekanov: A manipulated scheme in the MRRP for 127 million euros was terminated

The 2027 budget will be more ambitious, the current one is the status quo.

Andrei Gyurov: The candidacy for president is not a matter of personal ambition, but of a vision for the development of the country

Former acting Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov said that he has not yet decided whether to run for president, despite the growing public expectations and speculation surrounding his name. He stressed that such a choice should not be made hastily.

“I am currently in my role as a former acting prime minister. The presidential elections are coming up. I see that many people have expectations and are trying to motivate me to enter this battle. But this is an extremely important and responsible decision“, said Gyurov, quoted by Nova TV..

According to him, a possible candidacy for head of state is not a matter of personal ambition, but of a vision for the development of the country. “This is not a personal decision. It is related to how the Bulgarian state will develop over the next five or ten years. Therefore, it should be taken very carefully, not hastily“, he emphasized.

Radan Kanev: Yotova's candidacy aims to ensure that Radev's administration does not undergo any corrective measures in the next nearly 4 years

The goal of nominating Iliyana Yotova is to ensure that Rumen Radev's administration does not undergo any corrective measures in the next nearly 4 years.

Georg Georgiev: PP and DB bear the main responsibility for political instability after 2021.

“I see an extremely inconsistent policy – both in foreign relations and in terms of the budget. I see a huge deficit, a growing debt, increased spending and promises that cannot be fulfilled. The biggest problem, in my opinion, is the difference between what the ruling party said when they were in opposition and what they are doing today.“ This was stated to BNT by GERB-SDF MP Georg Georgiev, quoted by novini.bg.

Minister of Economy: The Bulgarian side has already submitted the necessary documents for the extension of the derogation

The "Lukoil Neftokhim" refinery does not process Russian oil and has not violated the terms of the current sanctions regimes. This was stated by the Minister of Economy Alexander Pulev to BNT.

Intensive traffic and API measures on Sunday

The summer tourist season is at its peak, which causes extremely intense traffic on the main roads and border crossings in the country.

Maternity leave lifted upon early return to work

The government is planning a key reform to support young families and working parents in Bulgaria.

Demerdjiev: I am clean before the NRA, DPS is speculating

“There is a big difference between the truth and speculation“, commented Interior Minister Ivan Demerdjiev on his official Facebook profile.

July 26, 811. Khan Krum drinks wine from the skull of Emperor Nikephoros I

In the almost 1000-year history of the Byzantine Empire, there are only three cases when a basileus died in battle. The first emperor Valens fell in battle with the Goths in 378. When Constantinople was captured by the Turks in 1453, Constantine XI died. The third case of a basileus dying in battle is “on the score” of the Bulgarians.

Today's weather forecast for Sunday, July 26: Sunny and cool

The weather in Bulgaria will mark a sharp turn with rapid warming and maximum temperatures between 28° and 33°.