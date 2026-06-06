In Ticha, they are drilling holes in the walls of their houses to get the mud and water out

A sleepless night for the residents of the village of Ticha. Heavy rainfall in recent days has caused flooding and material damage. Many people spent the night with relatives and friends. They say that almost all the clothes and furniture are to be thrown away, reports bTV.

„We spent the night worried. We were with relatives. At the moment when the neighbors told me that the water was coming, I was with my bag and the Bible. By the time I went to the wardrobe to get my passport, documents and the most basic things, the water had already entered. It came in a minute“, said Snezhana.

She said that her brother-in-law and an acquaintance of hers pulled her out. “They went straight into the water“.

“Thank you, reporters. Thank you. There were many volunteers. Thank you to the military groups that arrived. Thank you to the people from the villages that came. I thank them from the bottom of my heart for everything they did for the village“, shared her daughter Katya.

According to her, the military did not stop from morning to night. “They only sat down to have lunch for 5 minutes. They cleaned the entire yard“.

The people in the village drilled holes in the walls to get the mud out.

“I only took what I could keep. I threw away everything else. "I'll throw away everything that's on the ground," Katya said.

The residents of the village of Ticha are extremely grateful to the military, who will come today, to the foresters, to the volunteers from nearby villages, as well as to the firefighters. The cleanup continues.

The village of Ticha remains in a state of emergency. There is still no electricity.