Moroccan locusts attacked Sandanski and Petrich

A partial state of emergency has been declared in Sandanski and Petrich due to an invasion of Moroccan locusts. Insects can be extremely dangerous for agricultural lands. What's more - people fear for their own health due to the spread of diseases. The authorities have already taken measures and are spraying against the locusts in many places.

Another nest of Moroccan locusts has been spotted in the area of the land of the village of Dzhigurovo. Field teams are tasked with spraying to prevent the insects from developing until they sprout wings. At that point, they become difficult to control and are capable of eating everything in their path.

In the village of Ladarevo, people know that the locust invasion begins with the beginning of summer. The locals already live with the thought of this scourge and have even adapted to reality. They share that last year the insects were very large. They cannot be stopped even by the nets on the doors and windows and they make an unpleasant noise.

Together with the mobile team from the Sandanski municipality, the NOVA team headed to another signal of a Moroccan locust nest. The sight is terrifying. The green grass everywhere in the area is destroyed and the insects continue forward in search of food. A special drone is also involved here - with a preparation. It attacks the pests while they are still in the initial phase of development.

The most important thing is that they do not enter arable land. Then the damage is usually one hundred percent.

A total of 2700 decares will be treated against locusts in the municipality. After that, treatment will also begin in Petrich.