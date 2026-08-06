Radev: The Space and Technology Center in Dobroslavtsi will create new opportunities

From today, we are opening the doors to innovative Bulgarian companies, innovative Bulgarian business leaders who have bold ambitions, bold visions and, above all, proven international success in the field of innovative industries.“ This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev, who visited the terrain where the space and technology center will be built. The event was also attended by Deputy Prime Ministers Alexander Pulev and Atanas Pekanov.

Yesterday, the Council of Ministers adopted a decision to approve a draft Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Bulgaria and “STARBASE EUROPE“ EOOD in connection with the implementation of the priority investment project “High-tech industrial park and space and defense development center – Dobroslavtsi“. The project envisages the development of a high-tech industrial zone with a focus on space technologies, research and development, with the aim of encouraging investments, technology transfer, innovations and the creation of highly qualified jobs in Bulgaria.

The Prime Minister emphasized that Dobroslavtsi airport ceased active flight operations 25 years ago. Radev said that in 2023, during the caretaker government with Prime Minister Galab Donev, the strategic decision was made to establish an economic zone “Dobroslavtsi“ with the aim of attracting investments in high technologies and the development of innovative industries. With the implementation of the project, the construction of a high-tech industrial park begins through a public-private partnership with a focus on space technologies, the defense industry and the industries of the future. It is planned that the runway at Dobroslavtsi Airport will maintain its functionality by being repaired and extended. It will also continue to be used as a training base for the National Security Service.

The Prime Minister noted that the project will give a strong impetus to the development of municipalities in the region and will create new opportunities for investments, scientific research and high-tech production. Radev also emphasized that the construction of a National Center for Monitoring, Coordination and Management through Space Data is imminent, which will enable the Bulgarian state to manage important processes in various social and economic spheres more effectively. “What is happening here is a collective image of the government's economic policy - investments in the knowledge economy, in high-tech production, in scientific research and development. There will also be development for the defense industry here. I hope that in this way we will transform Bulgaria from a country that consumes technologies into a country that creates them“, said Rumen Radev.

The Prime Minister noted that the success of the initiative will not be measured solely by the size of the investments and the number of jobs created, but by the opportunity for Bulgaria to develop and retain the talent of young people and to take a worthy place in the industries of the future.

The founder of EnduroSat, a Bulgarian company specializing in the production of satellite technologies and services, Raycho Raychev, said that the ambition is to build one of the largest space and defense development centers in Europe in Dobroslavtsi. “The project is very complex and large. Our ambition is to make here a comprehensive center for assembly, testing and qualification of new generations of satellites, as well as a development and educational campus“, said Raychev.

The mayor of Novi Iskar Vladislav Vladimirov welcomed the launch of the project and emphasized its importance for the development of the region. “Everything that is happening right now will lead to favorable development for the region, to new jobs and will breathe new life into a space that was left to self-destruct“, said Vladimirov. The mayor thanked the government and Rumen Radev for the implementation of the project, emphasizing that this is an extremely important event not only for Dobroslavtsi, but for the entire region.