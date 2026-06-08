Night repairs restrict traffic on the Trakia Highway

From June 8 to 11 at night, traffic will be restricted in one lane in a section of the Trakia Highway in the Pazardzhik region (from 60th to 89th km) for repair work, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior announced.

The section where large-scale patching will be carried out is nearly 29 km long. It is planned to repair the lane to Burgas on Monday and Tuesday at night, and the lane to Sofia on Wednesday and Thursday.

During the construction work in the respective lane from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m., the traffic of all types of vehicles will be redirected to the I-8 Momin Prohod - Kostenets - Belovo - Pazardzhik road. In the lane of the “Trakia“ motorway, in which no repair work is being carried out, vehicles will pass without restrictions.

From June 11, after the end of the working day, it is planned to limit traffic in the direction of Sofia in a 5-kilometer section of the “Trakia“ motorway /from the 55th to the 60th km/. The change in the organization is for the repair of the section, which is expected to be completed around June 19. During the implementation of the repair activities, vehicles will pass in both directions in the lane to Burgas.

The repair works have been assigned to “Automagistrali“ EAD, with which RIA has a contract under the Public Procurement Act for the ongoing repair and maintenance of the “Trakia“ Motorway.

The “Road Infrastructure“ Agency apologizes to drivers for the inconvenience caused, but the planned activities are necessary to ensure traffic safety and increase travel comfort. The appeal to drivers is to be careful and strictly follow the posted road signs.

All citizens and transport companies can receive information about the current road situation from the RIA website - www.api.bg, as well as at any time of the day by calling 0700 130 20 at RIA.